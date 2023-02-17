U.K. Drill Rapper Digga D Threatens To Quit Music Following Altercation With Fan 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Digga D is considering hanging up the mic following an incident with a fan he accused of “pushing” and “barging” him repeatedly.

Digga D surprised tourists in England’s capital city earlier this month after shutting down the famous Piccadilly Circus for a video shoot.

Fans of the West London rapper, who has music with artists like B Lovee and Moneybagg Yo, flocked to the shoot, causing chaos around the central London monument. Digga D was joined by fellow U.K. artist, Ivorian Doll. The pair were said to be filming for the unreleased track “Grey Tracky.”

Despite the overflowing crowd, the shoot seemingly went well. Although there was a significant police presence, cops reported no arrests.

However, more than a week after the Feb. 4 shoot, Digga D found himself in hot water with some of his followers. Footage from the day of the shoot surfaced showing the “Noughty By Nature” creator shoving a fan.

Digga D Admits He Pushed Fan

Digga D caught wind of the clip which was shared via TikTok and has amassed over 400,000 views, with many in the comments condemning the famous musician. He took to Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 16), to explain that he had spent “hours trying to take pictures with everyone.” However, he accused a “specific guy” of “pushing” and “barging” him repeatedly.

“So I done it back,” he declared. “I do the most for my supporters. Take them clothes shopping, I’ve bought cars & I always interact.” Check out the clip below.

He claims the incident left him disillusioned and is considering quitting music after dropping his upcoming mixtape.

“Can’t lie him posting that video might have been the last straw, after this tape I reckon I’m done. This internet s### to p#### for me,” Digga D concluded.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old scored a legal victory on Wednesday. His legal team announced the state dropped its case against the rapper after bringing proceedings against him for breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

“Fighting and Fighting,” Digga D penned in his Instagram Stories. “Can’t break me.”