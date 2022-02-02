U.K Drill Rappers Suspect & Swavey Appear In Court Charged With Murder

Suspect and Swavey were extradited from Kenya after being charged with the murder of 16-year-old former footballer, Alex Smith in 2019.

Suspect and Swavey from North London’s Active Gxng” drill crew have appeared in court to face murder charges.

Tariq “Suspect” Monteiro, 21, and Siyad “Swavey” Mohamud, 23, were extradited from Kenya charged with the murder of 16-year Alex Smith. The former footballer was stabbed to death in Camden, North London on August 12, 2019. The Kenya authorities alleged Suspect and Swavey were hiding out in Kenya’s capital to avoid detention. The pair were arrested in Nairobi on January 26.

Suspect and Swavey were separately charged with murder during their appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Jan. 31). They were remanded in custody and will return to court for preliminary hearings. They will appear at the U.K’s Central Criminal Court, The Old Bailey.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police confirmed: “Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Alex Smith in Camden in 2019.”

Suspect and Swavey will be returning to court today (Feb. 2). The statement continued, “Siyad Mohamud, 23, and Tariq Monteiro, 21, both of no fixed abode, were charged after being arrested in Kenya and then brought back to the UK on Sunday, 31 January. They appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 31 January and were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 2 February.”

AllHipHop reported the news of their extradition yesterday, Feb. 1) along with the announcement that Suspect plans to put out new music despite facing murder charges.