U.K. Grime Rapper Bugzy Malone Reflects On Manifesting Hollywood Dreams

Bugzy Malone opened up about making his Hollywood dream a reality after starring in the new spy movie, ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.’

Bugzy Malone has come a long way from his humble beginnings as a grime artist, and is sharing the secrets of his success.

Credited as one of the instigators of a grime resurgence during the 2010s and the first successful artist in the genre to emerge from Manchester, Bugzy Malone received critical acclaim and chart success throughout his music career.

However, he later branched into acting, debuting in Guy Ritchie’s 2016 movie The Gentleman. The role must have pleased the British filmmaker as Bugzy Malone is back with a starring role in Ritchie’s latest film, spy thriller Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

He took to Instagram this weekend to reflect on his journey, sharing a throwback video from a few years ago. “I’m preparing myself for the next level. Because now what I’ve told myself is that I’m going to Hollywood. I’m going to be doing some big things out there,” Bugzy Malone said in 2019.

Showing the “War Mode” hitmaker manifesting his acting dreams, the video then cuts to the trailer for his new movie. The clip is backed by Bugzy’s latest Fire in the Booth verse, where he raps about becoming a Hollywood hero. Check out the video below and watch the trailer at the end of the page.

Bugzy Malone On How To Make Your Dream Reality

Bugzy Malone also took to the caption with a motivational message for his followers.

“2019 VS 2023🔥 Dreams do become reality,” he penned in the caption. “What they don’t explain to you is how much time, hard work and belief it actually takes. 🔋😤 The hardest thing about success is actually believing it will happen. Once you master your thoughts, you can build on your vision. 🧠💭”

He continued, “All we have is our vision. We are much more than just our job descriptions, we are the designers of our own futures. But they don’t teach you that in school. 📚👩‍🏫 For those that want to see others fall to make them feel better about their own failure, you get no rating and you are looking in the wrong place. ❌👀”

Ultimately, Bugzy Malone said, “The road is a long one and no one ever said it was going to be easy,’ but promised his journey was just beginning.