U.K. Grime Scene Honored In New Exhibit, ‘Grime Stories: From The Corner To The Mainstream’

The display will pay tribute to the pioneers of the sound and celebrates its origins in the council estates of East London.

The Museum of London is paying homage to the U.K. grime scene and its contributors in a new exhibition this summer.

Co-curated by one of the genre’s early documentarians, Roony “Risky Roadz Keefe, Grime Stories: From The Corner To The Mainstream honors the scene’s roots, originating on the street corners and housing estates of inner-city east London. The people and places central to the scene are also celebrated in the display, opening June 17.

We're delighted to announce that our new display Grime Stories: from the corner to the mainstream will be launching on 17th June!



We're highlighting pioneers like @RISKYROADZ & @jammerbbk, who helped grime flourish into a truly iconic London sound.

The focal point of the exhibit is a series of films featuring icons of U.K. grime music including Jammer, Skepta, and DJ Slimzee. Another of the exhibition’s central features is a tribute to grime pioneer Jammer’s Leytonstone basement “The Dungeon,” the birthplace of U.K. battle platform Lord of the Mics.

U.K. Grime Legend Jammer Says “This One’s For The Culture”

Jammer revealed his anticipation ahead of the exhibition’s unveiling in June. “It’s official, Museum Of London we about to do the Mazza,” he said. “Just know it’s about to be mad, Big up my guy Risky Roadz let’s go. This one’s for the culture!! We really do this.”

Display co-producer Risky Roadz also spoke on the display. “Grime is a culture in itself and uniquely houses London’s attitude and DIY spirit. In two decades, it has given so much back, not only to the city, but to an international audience. Grime’s influence has changed music forever.”

The grime filmmaker continued, “This Museum of London display makes me feel proud to see grime’s legacy acknowledged.” He added, “Knowing how far the scene has come and how essential it is to London’s culture. Grime continues to push boundaries and Grime Stories: from the corner to the mainstream will bring its history and pioneering work to a whole new audience.”

Grime Stories: From The Corner To The Mainstream is free to members of the public, opening on June 17. The museum opens seven days a week (10 am – 5 pm).