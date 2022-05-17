U.K. Rap Entrepreneur Jamal Edwards To Receive Posthumous Music Industry Trusts Award 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jamal Edwards is the youngest ever recipient to receive the coveted award which will be awarded to his family in November.

The late British music visionary Jamal Edwards will be honored with this year’s prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS).

Jamal Edwards MBE (24 August 1990 – 20 February 2022) is to be honoured with this years’ #MITSAward✨



In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the music industry as a music entrepreneur, DJ and founder of the multifaceted music platform https://t.co/DgSEpsW1Wb🎶 pic.twitter.com/qsqf1eIkPl — The MITS Award (@themitsaward) May 17, 2022

The award recognizes Jamal Edwards’ outstanding contribution to the music industry as a music entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of the multifaceted music platform SB.TV.

Jamal Edwards’ family will receive the award during a November ceremony in London. The event is in aid of the BRIT Trust, Nordoff Robbins, and The Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, established by his family following his passing. The Trust honors and continues Jamal’s legacy, targeting three areas: combatting homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and providing young people with essential life skills.

Jamal Edwards’ Family To Receive The Award

“It is very humbling for the family to be accepting this award on behalf of our beloved Jamal and we are delighted to have the MITS highlight the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust alongside The BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins,” Jamal’s mother, Brenda Edwards, said.

“We know that Jamal will be looking down on us on 7th November – busting with pride that his absolute love of the music industry and giving back to the less fortunate in society has been recognised in this way. Thank you MITS!”

Jamal, who passed away in February aged 31, is the youngest ever recipient of the award; and the first posthumous recipient. Previous recipients include Sir Elton John, Sir Lucian Grainge, Kylie Minogue, Pete Tong, and Annie Lennox.

Co-chair of the MITS Award committee, Toby Leighton-Pope, added: “Jamal Edwards changed the face of the music industry in his 31 years, his achievements could be on par with someone 60 years into the business. His influence on the music scene as it is today should never be underestimated, just look at some of the U.K.’s biggest artists, tours and hits today, and Jamal will have played a part in some way. That’s why he is so deserving of this year’s MITS Award.”