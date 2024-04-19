U.K. Rap Titans Stormzy & Headie One Reunite On “Cry No More” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Headie One tapped Stormzy to appear on “Cry No More,” the lead single to his upcoming album “The Last One.”

After several collaborations, the duo marked their return on the lead single to Headie One’s highly anticipated upcoming album, The Last One.

The introspective track, which sees the North London rapper reflect on his old life, arrived at midnight Friday (April 19) with an accompanying video following hours later.

“This is one of my favourites from the album,” Headie One told NME of his Stormzy collaboration.

“The video concept was to show people that everyone has struggles they have to deal with daily,” he added. “That’s no different to Stormzy and me, regardless of what people think we’ve achieved in our careers. We still have things in life we have to deal with like everyone else.”

Meanwhile, Stormzy teases his next album on the collab and reveals he might name the project after his girlfriend, TV presenter Maya Jama.

“I just laugh when they say that I can’t go higher, I’m a frequent flyer / My last album’s cold but my new one’s fire, I might call it ‘Maya’” Stormy raps on the track.

Stormzy and Maya Jama rekindled their romance last year following a highly publicized split in 2019. The couple confirmed their reunion in October after dropping hints all summer.

The Last One is due this summer. The project follows Headie One’s historic 2020 LP, Edna, the first drill album to top the U.K. chart.