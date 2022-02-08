U.K Rapper AJ Tracey Reveals Drake’s Lasting Impact Following Chance Meeting

AJ Tracey spoke on Drake’s influence ahead of his nomination at the BRIT Awards, “I don’t think the boy even knows how much this meant to me.”

AJ Tracey shared the details of a chance encounter with Drake that helped shape the kind of artist he is today.

The West London rapper highlighted the influence Champagne Papi had on his career via his Instagram Stories.

“5 years ago today drake had me and the mandem in the club in a tracksuit,” AJ Tracey wrote. “The club that was 10 mins from the blocks i spent every day in. The club i could never get in.”

He recalled there was only one vacant table in the members’ section in a room packed with celebrities. However, AJ Tracey says Drake secured the table for the U.K rapper and his friends.

“On God I couldn’t believe it, the biggest rapper in the world hailing up my ting,” he said. AJ Tracey expressed his gratitude at Drake looking out at a time when he says, “very few of my peers or ‘olders’ in the scene wanted to show me love.”

Nonetheless, he says, “Fast forward – this is the same club I have now recorded multiple platinum records in & have a great relationship with, I don’t think the boy even knows how much this meant to me and how much confidence it gave me to cut tru and win.”

Ultimately the experience with Drake taught AJ Tracey” to always pay it forward” and to “show as much love as possible.”

2022 BRIT Awards

Meanwhile, AJ Tracey is nominated for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act at the 2022 BRIT Awards. The show goes down today (Feb. 8) in London, and he’s facing tough competition! Central Cee, Dave, Ghetts, and Little Simz are also in the running.

AJ Tracey got fans excited back in January when he tweeted, “new music pending.” However, on Monday (Feb. 6) he revealed that his plans have been delayed. “Haven’t dropped new music yet cos im still deciding what to drop,” he tweeted with an emoji suggesting he was feeling a little smug.

haven't dropped new music yet cos im still deciding what to drop 😌 — GTraceO (@ajtracey) February 6, 2022

In the meantime, fans are still enjoying his catalog. Check out his video for “Summertime Shootout,” featuring T-Pain below.

AJ Tracey – Summertime Shootout (feat. T-Pain)

AJ Tracey photo credit: Jwslubbock