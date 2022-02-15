U.K Rapper Digga D Delivers “Toxic Pt.2” In Time For Valentine’s Day

Digga D asked his fans to leave him 50,000 comments to release the follow-up to “Toxic,” also released on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Digga D underestimated his fans’ willingness to hear new music when he issued them with a challenge on Monday (Feb. 14).

The West London drill rapper was feeling the love on Valentine’s Day and offered his fans a gift. “50k comments I’ll drop toxic 2.0 today,” he told his Instagram followers.

Digga D then followed up with some snippets of the song, which he also shared on social media, further teasing his fans.

However, just a few hours later, eager fans had left more than the 50,000 comments Digga D asked for. The “Pump 101” hitmaker had no alternative but to release the track.

“Man of my word but I hate you lot for making me drop this😐,” he wrote, announcing the release of the song.

“Toxic Pt.2” is the follow-up to 2021’s “Toxic,” also released on Valentine’s Day. Digga D stuck to the script from the first song, boasting about his less than romantic ways with women. He opens the melodic track with, “You know I still pay for v#####? So bust down watch is a minor.”

The unfinished song was first previewed earlier this month. Digga D hopped on Instagram Live to share a snippet with fans as he read the lyrics from his phone. He also hinted to fans that he was on the remix to Hazey’s viral hit “Packs & Potions,” which was confirmed the following day.

Digga D joined Liverpool’s rising drill star, Hazey along with Unknown T and M1llionz on the remix. Check it out below.