U.K. Rapper Ghetts Vows To Ditch Explicit Lyrics After Tongue-Lashing From Mom  

East London rap pioneer Ghetts told fans he’s going “clean cut” after his mom scolded him for using explicit language in his music.

The East London rap icon is a lyrical force to be reckoned with, but he could only muster up an apology when his mother scolded him over his explicit lyrics.

Ghetts took to Instagram earlier this week with a screenshot of a DM from his mom, who had somehow gotten hold of a preview of his latest single, “Twin Sisters.”

“Which one of you lot showed my mum twin sisters?” he asked in the caption. According to her text, it’s not the first time Momma Ghetts has reprimanded her son over his raps.

Writing in Patois, his Caribbean mother reminds him that she already told him to “cut out di bad word dem” in his songs. She then urges him to take her advice before warning him not to make her repeat herself again.

“Apologies mum,” he replied to his mom. “Basically moving forward it’s all clean cut,” he vowed, sharing the post on X.

Basically moving forward it’s all clean cut 😅😫 pic.twitter.com/8YS602iiua — GHETTS (@THEREALGHETTS) December 19, 2023

Despite his mom’s objections to the lyrics, Ghetts released “Twin Sisters” featuring fellow London rapper Skrapz on Wednesday, December 20.

“Twin Sisters” is set to appear on Ghetts’ fourth studio album, On Purpose, With Purpose, expected early next year. The project follows his critically acclaimed offering, Conflict of Interest. Released in 2021, the MOBO Award-winning LP debuted at No. 2 on the official U.K. Top 100 chart and No.1 on the U.K. Hip Hop and R&B Charts.