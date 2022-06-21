U.K. Rapper Octavian Announces He Is Expecting A Daughter While Apologizing For His Past Bad Behavior

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Octavian shared the news on social media while offering his “deepest apologies” to those hurt by his “rude” and “disrespectful” behavior.

Octavian has announced he is going to be a father to a baby girl with a reflective social media post.

The French-British rapper was touted as one of the rising stars of the U.K. rap scene before he was accused of “physical, verbal and psychological abuse” by his ex-girlfriend in November 2020.

Despite announcing his retirement in 2021, Octavian returned with his debut studio album Alpha earlier this year.

“With my daughter on the way, I have realized a lot,” Octavian admitted in a note shared on Instagram. “I have been defensive, because I know my heart,” he added.

However, the “Papi Chulo” acknowledged that he “should not blame” anybody but “own and demonstrate accountability,” instead.

Octavian Offered His “Deepest Apologies” For His Past Actions

While Octavian did not name anyone individually, he offered his “deepest apologies” to anyone he “hurt or disrespected” in the past. He accepts his “rude, irrational, arrogant, self-destructive, and disrespectful’” behavior following the death of his mother. He also claimed his mother’s passing caused him to abuse drugs which took over his life.

“I am thankful of my Karma, and that God opened my eyes to recognise my errors,” the note continued. “I am grateful to be alive to improve, and follow a righteous path.”

Octavian wants to teach his daughter about “truth and accountability,” to help guide her to becoming her best self. Check out his post below.

The London-based rapper dropped a single with Gunna and SAINt JHN in August 2020 and was due to release his debut album Alpha in November that year. However, the label to pulled the plug on it after Octavian’s former partner made her allegations a day before the project was set to drop.

She claimed she was “frequently kicked, punched, strangled,” by Octavian throughout their three-year relationship. The incidents were “often prompted by his cocaine use.” He strenuously denied the claims and labeled the allegations “the biggest defamation of character in history.”

Octavian went on to release his debut album on May 6 this year. Check it out below.