Ugly God Draws Ire From His Alleged Murder Victim’s Sister After Rapper Resurfaces Online

The SoundCloud rapper was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Renaldo Delavallade in June.

Rapper Ugly God was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old man in Gulfport, Mississippi in June. According to WLOX, police responded to 911 calls of a shooting just before noon local time on June 29. When officers, they discovered Renaldo Delavallade dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Police Chief Adam Cooper later revealed they had a suspect in custody.

Ugly God has been relatively quiet since then—until Friday (August 18) when he resurfaced on Twitter, posting several photos of himself brandishing stacks of cash in his kitchen. In one of the photos, he’s holding a handgun in one hand and stacks of cash in the other. He wrote in the caption, “a lot can happen in a year. #dontbelievethehype.”

While Ugly God didn’t include any further details, many concluded he was referencing the deadly incident. Delavallade, who was purportedly Ugly God’s father’s best friend, was 50 years old at the time of his death. His sister, Tishia Delavallde, has essentially launched a smear campaign against Ugly God, posting several videos on social media accusing the rapper of murdering her brother.

She claims Ugly God wasn’t prosecuted for the crime after he argued he retaliated against the man in self-defense. In response to Ugly God’s latest tweet, the sister called Ugly God names and suggested the cash bundles in the photos were nothing more than props.

“YALL WE HAVE A #1 STUNNA!!!” she wrote. “Yall please give him a round of applause, lil PISSY UGLY GOD for flashing the most amount of fake money!!!”

YALL WE HAVE A NUMBER #1 STUNNA !!! Yall please give him a round of applause, lil PISSY UGLY GOD for flashing the most amount of fake money!!!!! pic.twitter.com/InYwqjVlKm — Ty DeLavallade (@DelavalladeTy) August 19, 2023

A motive for the fatal shooting of Delavallde hasn’t been established and the circumstances surrounding the incident haven’t been made public. Watch the news report below.