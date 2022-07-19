U.K. Rapper Fredo Announces His Comeback; Teases Music With Tion Wayne & Nines 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fredo is making his return and could have some heat on the way with fellow U.K. rap stars Tion Wayne and Nines.

Fredo has announced his return after a year-long hiatus following the release of his fourth studio album in August last year.

The West London rapper has been living the high life during his absence, traveling the world while enjoying the trappings of fame. Now, the “Rappin’ and Trappin” hitmaker has decided it’s time to make his return and he could be back before the end of the summer.

Furthermore, Fredo made his comeback even more exciting, hinting a couple of the U.K.’s heavy hitters are also on the record.

Like much of the world, the U.K. has been hit with a heatwave with temperatures reaching near-record heights. Fredo decided to cool off with his friends at a pool party attended by some of his possible collaborators.

His manager Sincere shared a video montage from behind the scenes at the bash featuring Fredo alongside some of the biggest names in U.K. rap, including Tion Wayne and Nines. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Fredo also shared some images from the party while announcing his comeback via Instagram. “My one year break is over 🎶’ he declared in the caption. He then hyped his fans even more, teasing, “ask @tionwayne.”

It appears something could also be in the works with Nines, following his release from prison earlier this year on drug charges. The North-West Londoner took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo from the party alongside a revelation of his own.

“New music on the way,” he shared before tagging Fredo, suggesting the pair have new music on the way.