Uncle Luke Calls New Generation Of Rappers Soft While Criticizing Drake Over UMG Legal Petitions

Uncle Luke rips into the new generation of rappers while giving Drake a piece of his mind over his recent legal filings in a fiery live stream.

The legendary Miami rapper didn’t hold back in his critique of today’s rap scene while wagging a finger at Drake over the pair of legal complaints he filed against Universal Music Group and Spotify over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” diss track. In addition to blasting the Canadian superstar Luke also took aim at the new generation of artists for what he calls their “soft” behavior.

While he admitted to being a fan of Drake’s music Luke didn’t mince words when it came to the rapper’s recent legal moves. In fact he appeared to initially troll the “I’m On One” hitmaker while the DJ Khaled-produced record played in the background.

“That’s the guy who filed a lawsuit,” Luke said. “I like Drake music. I don’t like what he got going on right now, but I like his music.”

Luke continued by condemning Drake for attempting to expose the music industry over payola in connection to his claim that UMG and Spotify boosted “Not Like Us” via bots and pay-for-pay tactics.

“Some things you don’t talk about,” he said. “You don’t talk about Payola. You don’t talk about buying live streams. And you don’t sue after you got dissed. And you done did some dissing.”

Uncle Luke’s criticism was pointed particularly at what he sees as a trend of sensitivity rampant in today’s rap culture.

“That’s y’all new people,” Luke said in part. “That’s y’all young people. Y’all young people live in a soft society. I’m glad I’m an OG. Y’all young people, soft. G####### it. Y’all soft, soft. Soft. Y’all, soft.”

As he pressed on, Luke expressed his opinion that modern rappers are quick to take things to dangerous extremes, rather than handling conflicts the old-fashioned way.

“You got soft men,” he said. “You got rappers get in a diss war, and then they go get the gun and shoot each other. No, how about going fight?”

Luke went on to explain that in his heyday rappers dissed each other all the time, but they never resorted to violence or legal action — using himself, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as examples of how to properly handle rap beefs the Hip-Hop way.

“All your favorite rappers are snitching and talking about payola and getting in their feelings and suing people over a diss,” he said. “We dissed each other. Me and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg dissed each other. And other rappers, The Real Roxanne, Roxanne Shanté, everybody dissed each other. One thing off limit, the kids off limit. Girlfriends off limit, mama off limit, all that. That’s what y’all do.”

Uncle Luke Calls Out the New Hip-Hop Generation—Says They Soft! Dragging Drake for Lawsuits pic.twitter.com/mJGHldj48w — livebitez (@livebitez) November 29, 2024

Luke’s remarks come on the heels of his own legal battle coming to an end. In a similar social media post last month Luke announced a court had ruled in favor of 2 Live Crew in a case over the rights to their catalog and trademark. In addition to confirming that 2 Live Crew members Mr. Mixx and the heirs of the late Brother Marquis and Fresh Kid Ice had been granted the rights to all of their albums as a result of the ruling.

Watch the full and uncut post above.