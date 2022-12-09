Uncle Luke Fact-Checks Fat Joe; Takes Credit For Discovering DJ Khaled, Pitbull & Trick Daddy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke asked Fat Joe to not “rewrite history” when it comes to the careers of Pitbull and Trick Daddy.

Miami Hip Hop legend Uncle Luke took issue with Fat Joe taking credit for kickstarting the careers of Pitbull and Trick Daddy.

Fat Joe claimed he got Pitbull and Trick Daddy signed in a May interview with the My Expert Opinion podcast. Uncle Luke refuted Fat Joe’s story months later, explaining how Pitbull and Trick Daddy were discovered on Friday (December 9).

“I love Joe but i find this very interesting because i discovered @trickdaddydollars,” Uncle Luke wrote on Instagram. “He did his first song with me as soon as he got of the lock up and by he stayed with me. I also discovered signed @pitbull to the platinum selling Luke records label he did his first song’s with me. Because I’m from Miami I felt the importance of signing a Cuban rapper so I discovered him off of battle rap tapes.”

The 2 Live Crew member urged Fat Joe and others to not “rewrite history.” Uncle Luke also mentioned how he helped DJ Khaled achieve mainstream success.

“Maybe I’m missing something here I do have the receipts,” the southern rap pioneer wrote. “By the way because you don’t see me all in the videos at the birthday partys yes @djkhaled i found him on underground radio mix 96 brought him to main stream, radio @99jamzmiami The Luke Show.”

Check out the Fat Joe clip that bothered Uncle Luke below. Watch the entire interview here.