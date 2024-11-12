Uncle Luke Slams Hispanic Community Over Trump Votes: “Black People Not Going To March For You”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Uncle Luke mocked Hispanic voters over Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans, and insisted the Black and brown coalition is over.

Uncle Luke is calling out the Hispanic community over their support for Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election, insisting the Black and brown coalition is over.

The Miami Hip-Hop legend and activist Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell is a staunch Kamala Harris supporter. He was stunned that Hispanic voters came out for Trump and argued the President-elect’s mass deportation plans would come back to haunt them.

Furthermore, Uncle Luke believes Black people will no longer show solidarity with Hispanics.

“All y’all who didn’t vote for Kamala, y’all stupid ass gon’ get deported,” Uncle Luke began. “Y’all having marches and s### already. We are not going out there to march. Black people are not going to march for you. I’m sorry, we will not be marching. It’s no more such thing as Black and brown people. It’s Black. We will not be marching with you.”

Donald Trump Prioritizes Mass Deportation

According to Reuters, Donald Trump gained increased support among Hispanic voters with a 14-percentage-point swing from the 2020 election. A reported 46% of self-identified Hispanic voters picked Trump, up from 32% in 2020.

Donald Trump has since doubled down on his campaign promise of the mass deportation of millions of people. During a recent post-election interview, Donald Trump vowed that ensuring a “strong and powerful,” border was among his top priorities for taking office in January.

“It’s not a question of a price tag. It’s not – really, we have no choice,” Trump told NBC News.

Uncle Luke continued saying, “The line got drawn” when Donald Trump was elected. “We already know where we stand with all y’all,” he added. “Like people know they stand with white women, Black people know where they stand with Hispanics. We thought y’all were our friends.”

He concluded with a shot at Hispanic voters. “Now you got to worry about the little Black ladies who sitting there looking out the window calling the people on you,” he joked. “Hey ICE. They going to be singing the song. ‘Ice Ice Baby.’”