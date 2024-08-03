Uncle Luke Snaps On Donald Trump & His Supporters Over Kamala Harris Race Rhetoric

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Uncle Luke has slammed Donald Trump over his remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris following his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention. Even though the event occurred earlier this week, the Hip-Hop legend was still enraged by the interview and vented his frustrations with the situation in a fiery social media […]

Uncle Luke has slammed Donald Trump over his remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris following his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention.

Even though the event occurred earlier this week, the Hip-Hop legend was still enraged by the interview and vented his frustrations with the situation in a fiery social media post.

Uncle Luke didn’t mince his words in his response to Trump’s recent remarks about Harris when questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris “could be” a DEI hire and disputed her Blackness. The outspoken artist passionately defended Harris’s Blackness and condemned those who have tried to undermine her identity since the former president’s interview with the NABJ.

“Hold on, hold on,” Uncle Luck started off. “I’m getting sick and tired of you m############ Negroes who’s out here trying to take the blackness away from Kamala Harris, our VP, and soon to be president because your daddy, Donald Trump gives you these talking messages, so you repeat the dumb s##t.”

The 2 Live Crew hitmaker addressed the claims questioning Harris’s Black identity head-on.

“Oh, she’s an Indian,” he said in mocking tone. “She’s Black on occasions. Really? Make that s##t make sense. Black. HBCU pledge in one of the most prestigious Black sororities, AKA. Member of the Black Caucus, born and raised in Black Oakland.”

He continued to highlight Harris’s deep connections to the black community and her contributions over the years, despite her travels and advocacy in other realms.

“Yes, she went abroad like a lot of us go abroad into Canada and stay for a few years,” he said. “Come back, go to college. State attorney prosecutor. Member of the Black Caucus staying up in the Senate for black issues time and time again.”

Uncle Luke’s impassioned defense culminated with a dismissive note to those doubting Harris’s blackness. “In the words of Chad Johnson, ‘Child, please.'”

This outspoken defense of Kamala Harris by Uncle Luke adds to the growing voices within the community standing against the narrative pushed by Trump and his supporters. Plies also called out Donald Trump’s Black supporters after the former President’s appearance at the Convention in Chicago.

“I’m just trying to muthafuckin see why everybody’s so g###### quiet,” he began. “Where are all the g###### people at? The Trump for Black folks? Where the f### is y’all? ‘Cause somebody needs to kick y’all right in y’all smelly a####, right muthafuckin now. All of a sudden today, y’all are so muthafuckin quiet today.”

He continued, echoing the Harris campaign’s statement that Trump showed “exactly who he is” at the NABJ panel.

“Y’all ain’t got a f##### thing to say today,” Plies added. “All I’mma muthafuckin say is, ‘NABJ.’ That’s all I’ve got to muthafuckin say. That muthafucka got right on that muthafuckin stage and showed y’all how he feels about muthafuckas who don’t look like him. He showed you, right in your muthafuckin face.”

Check out the video of Uncle Luke going off above.