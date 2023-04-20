E-40 Releases Joint Statement With NBA Team Regarding “Unfortunate Misunderstanding”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An investigation determined, the Bay area giant was not “standing excessively from his ticketed courtside seat.”

After an investigation into why E-40 was ejected from one of the Warriors vs. Kings playoff games, the Bay Area rap staple has released a joint statement with the Sacramento Kings about his removal.

The statement, obtained by Mercury News, read: “After a series of thoughtful and transparent conversations, both parties agree that there was a miscommunication regarding the circumstances that occurred during the Kings vs. Warriors game on Saturday night.

“Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties.”

An avid supporter of the team, the Mount Westmore co-founder originally said he believed the incident was racially motivated. A bevy of support came the “Sprinkle Me” rapper’s way, with most people touting how he’s one of the most congenial and drama-less personalities in Hip-Hop culture.

As Willie D from the Geto Boys wrote on Instagram, “When I Heard E-40 Got Ejected From A Kings-Warriors Game I knew Immediately He Was The Victim because E-40 don’t mess with nobody. Turns out I was right.”

According to E-40, the Kings fans heckled him the entire game, but he held off responding until the fourth quarter. When security came, they saw him arguing with a white woman, assumed he was the aggressor, then proceeded to escort him out the arena.

“I didn’t have a dog in the fight, but now I hope GS beat the breaks off the Kings,” he wrote. “And I will be addressing this tomorrow.”

Now, that the “misunderstanding” has been rectified, E-40 is expected to return courtside on Thursday’s game at Chase Center in San Francisco.