Unknown T Teases Track With ‘Top Boy’ Star Ashley Walters: “Who Said Drill’s Dead?” 

Unknown T shared a snippet of his upcoming music video with the Top Boy actor and rapper, who might just have a verse on the track.

Unknown T wants to know who is trying to root his beloved music style in the past asking, “Who Said Drill’s Dead?”

The U.K. drill artist with a uniquely distinctive voice announced he has new music coming teasing a fresh song on Instagram. On Tuesday (Jun. 7) he shared a photo with Top Boy star Ashley Walters taken from one of the British T.V. show’s most popular locations; the café where Dushane conducts his business. “Who said drill’s dead? 12/6,” the East London rapper penned in the caption.

Fans were left wondering whether Unknown T had a song coming with the rapper and actor or if he has a spot on the next season.

Then on Wednesday, Unknown T shared a snippet of a video featuring the Top Boy actor. However, it remains unclear if Ashley Walters has a verse on the track or just a cameo. Fans won’t have long to wait as the song is due to arrive on June 12.

Meanwhile, Unknown T announced a collaboration with Dutch fashion brand Daily Paper and Beats by Dre. He shared “how his childhood experiences shaped his love for music” in the campaign film. Check it out below.

I’m gassed to be the face of this campaign. Daily Paper is a brand that came up from nothing and has been a part of my journey from the start. We all know Beats was created by a legend,” said Unknown T. “And so to see the two brands come up and come together is sick.”