URL Announce $100,000 Ultimate Madness 5 Battle Rap Tournament 

Ultimate Rap League (URL) announced the fifth installment of their franchise tournament, Ultimate Madness 5 and revealed the sixteen rappers competing for the $100,000 cash prize.

The Ultimate Madness 5 contenders were selected in a live draft hosted by CHAMPION’s Jay Blac. Check it out here.

TUNE IN NOW ON ⁦@caffeine⁩ TO WATCH URL’S ULTIMATE MADNESS 5 DRAFT‼️ FIND OUT WHO IS COMPETING IN BATTLE RAPS MOST RESPECTED TOURNAMENT FOR $100k ON MAY 21ST & 22ND pic.twitter.com/Mo9Urt4eQ6 — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) May 10, 2022

The first round will be livestreamed for free on Caffeine.tv May 21. The match-ups are as follows:

Nunn Nunn vs. Sheed Happens

Head ice vs. Shooney Da Rapper

Stumbles vs. Real Sikh

Shotgun Suge vs. Swamp

Fonz vs. Pristavia

JC vs. O Red

Geechi Gotti vs. True Foe

Real Name Brandon vs. Nu Jerzey Twork

The tournament includes a mix of veteran emcees and rising stars, alongside three previous Ultimate Madness winners. Fonz won the first event in the franchise in 2020, while Real Name Brandon was the last person to be crowned Ultimate Madness champion.

Ultimate Madness 5 Trailer

URL – Ultimate Madness 5 – Full Line Up | May 21st pic.twitter.com/guJWfUTn6o — DEREZ | URLTV (@derez) May 10, 2022

Also among the Ultimate Madness 5 competitors is three-time Champion of the Year Geechi Gotti. He reached the final of the contest, battling Rum Nitty for $100,000 at URL’s Drake-sponsored NOME XI event in June last year. The match was so close that the judges were unable to decide on a winner. Drizzy stepped up and dropped an additional $50k on the prize fund, and the two finalists walked away with a $75k bag.

To Live And Die in LA

Meanwhile, battle rap fans won’t have to wait until Ultimate Madness 5 to get their fix of URL clashes. “To Live And Die In LA,” goes down on Saturday, May 14. Tickets are available for the event, with the battles added to the URL app in the future.

The stacked card features seven battles showcasing some of the best the West Coast has to offer alongside other talented rappers from the URL roster.

Rum Nitty vs. Danny Myers

Chilla Jones vs. Mike P

Emerson Kennedy vs. Kid Chaos

Jey The Nitewing vs. Tink Da Demon

NXT vs. Don Marino

Royalty vs. Bad Newz

Mr. Biscuit vs. Dre Vishiss

Chilla Jones

Watch a trailer for To Live And Die In LA below and check out more battles on the official URL app.