URL Announce Murda Mook vs. Geechi Gotti Battle In November 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The battle rap legend Murda Mook makes his comeback against one of the brightest stars of his generation, Compton’s Geechi Gotti.

Murda Mook returns to the URL stage in November, taking on three-time battle rap Champion of the year Geechi Gotti.

URL owner and founder Troy “Smack White” Mitchell made the announcement on Saturday night (Sept. 24), live onstage during Summer Madness 12.

The battle rap Mount Rushmore candidate from Harlem will take on one of the most successful battlers in recent years. The Compton rapper has achieved more in less time than anyone else in the culture and already has wins against legends Loaded Lux and Dizaster within the last 12 months.

Lux ✔️diz ✔️mook ☑️ — GEECHI GOTTI (@bigGeechiMbb) September 25, 2022

Murda Mook hasn’t been on URL since his battle with Philly legend Reed Dollaz last year, and the fans are excited for his return. Mook has touched the biggest stages against the best opponents and has the weight of experience behind him. He has proven time and time again that he cannot be taken lightly.

However, Geechi Gotti has the momentum going into this battle; he’s been battling consistently with barely a slip-up. After revealing he’s taking some time off soon to focus on his upcoming album Illumigotti, he will want to go out with a bang.

The pair go head-to-head on the first of two URL events in November. Mook will take on Geechi in Atlanta, GA, on Nov. 5, before the league heads to Arizona for Traffic 5. Watch the announcement below.

The announcement was just one of several surprises on the night that also saw an unexpected one-round battle between Aye Verb and Hollow Da Don.

Electrifying performances from the likes of Shotgun Suge and Tsu Surf saw Summer Madness 12 trending No. 1 in the U.S. for most of the event.

URLTV DOES IT AGAIN‼️ THANK FOR ALL THE SUPPORT 💯💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/7XA111pxnC — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) September 25, 2022

Murda Mook vs. Geechi Gotti Live Announcement