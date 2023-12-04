Usher Breaks Down During Emotional Final Las Vegas Residency Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Usher dropped to his knees and had to shield himself from the crowd as he broke down in tears at his final Las Vegas residency performance.

Usher was barely able to contain his emotion at the dramatic finale of his Las Vegas residency over the weekend.

The iconic singer’s “My Show” shows came to an end on Saturday (December 2), after a whopping 100 shows since opening in July 2022. He was visibly emotional as he performed the final song of his set. Before the track ended he dropped to his knees in front of the applauding crowd.

He turned away from the audience momentarily as his backup dancers cheered loudly in support. Tears streamed down his face as Usher turned to face his fans again, gathering himself before finishing the song. Check out the heartwarming clip below.

Aww, Usher got emotional at the 100th and final sold out show of his Las Vegas Residency 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2PMdZWMXKS — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) December 3, 2023

Following his last performance, Usher took to social media to share a throwback clip from a 2004 interview. British journalist Trevor Nelson jokingly asked Usher to promise he wouldn’t be doing a Las Vegas residency in twenty years.

“I am such a theatrical artist,” he said in the video. “If I did decide to go to Las Vegas, it would be the most phenomenal thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

He continued, “It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh God, he’s washed up, and this is just his opportunity to just, you know, collect as many checks as he wants to.’ No. It will be a phenomenal show.”

Usher followed up in the caption, saying, “I saw it then…look at me now.”

I saw it then…look at me now. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/hz0Ustrkao — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) December 3, 2023

Although Usher’s Las Vegas Residency has ended, he returns to Sin City next year for one of the biggest gigs of his career. The “Confessions” hitmaker is gearing up to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on February 11.