Usher Teases Special Guests For Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The music legend prepares for the NFL’s global spotlight.

R&B/Pop superstar Usher Raymond will headline the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11, 2024 in Paradise, Nevada. Fans can likely expect some other performers to join him on stage that night.

Extra spoke to Usher about the upcoming mid-game concert. The 8-time Grammy Award winner recalled finding out about securing one of the biggest gigs in music.

“When I got the call, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been working really hard my entire career. The preparation didn’t start within the last two years of performing in Las Vegas,” Usher stated.

The Dallas-born, Atlanta-raised singer also said, “It really started 30 years ago, and my commitment to it and the journey that I’ve taken musically is why I think I’m given that moment.”

Many Super Bowl Halftime Show headliners invite special guests to perform with them at the NFL event. For example, the Dr. Dre-led performance in 2022 also featured Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

“I do want to play the songs that people obviously recognize and the ones that I celebrate, I’ve been able to laugh, I have been able to cry, I have been vulnerable, I’ve been telling and honest,” Usher told Extra‘s Mona Kosar Abdi.

Usher then hinted at additional talent appearing during the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The Confessions album creator said, “I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there.”

Throughout his four-decade career, Usher has created tunes with acts such as Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, Diddy, Young Jeezy, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, will.i.am, City Girls, Summer Walker and 21 Savage. His ninth studio LP, Coming Home, will arrive on February 11, 2024, the same day as the Super Bowl.