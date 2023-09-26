Usher To Release “Coming Home” Album During Super Bowl LVIII Weekend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Big Game’s leading man has new music on the way.

Usher Raymond IV will headline the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. The Las Vegas-based singer will certainly run through some of his biggest hits during the mid-game concert next February.

Throughout his music career, Usher has earned nine No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The R&B/Pop legend’s discography includes nearly two dozen Top 10 entries.

Usher could rely on his stacked catalog for the Super Bowl performance, but viewers may get to experience some new tunes around that time as well. He spoke about his forthcoming Coming Home LP.

“We’ve put a lot of thought and creativity into this new album to tell a story that is open to interpretation and that will connect with people in different ways,” stated Usher.

He continued, “I know this has been a long time coming for my fans and what I’ll say is that all good things come to those who wait. I hope you enjoy it once you hear it.”

Coming Home will arrive on the same day as Super Bowl LVIII. Both Usher’s ninth album and the Roc Nation-produced Halftime Show are scheduled for February 11, 2024.

Usher recently dropped singles such as “Glu,” “Boyfriend” and “Good Good” with Summer Walker & 21 Savage. “Good Good” made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart this year, peaking at No. 47.

Starting with his self-titled debut, Usher has charted eleven projects on the Billboard 200. 2004’s Confessions, 2008’s Here I Stand, 2010’s Raymond v. Raymond and 2012’s Looking 4 Myself each peaked at No. 1.

The Recording Industry Association of America presented Confessions with the esteemed Diamond Award (10 million units). Usher’s breakout album, 1997’s My Way, received 7x-Platinum RIAA certification.