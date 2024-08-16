USHER Dealt Huge Blow: Forced To Postpone More Shows Over Neck Injury 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

USHER has been forced to delay the start of his Past Present Future Tour, canceling additional dates due to injury.

USHER has more bad news after leaving fans devastated when he canceled the opening night of his Past Present Future Tour earlier this week.

The R&B icon was set to kick off the tour in Atlanta on Wednesday (August 14). However, he scrapped the concert just hours before the scheduled start time.

Usher cancels his show tonight in ATL says his body needs time to rest and heal. #browngirlgrinding #bgg pic.twitter.com/M7lOvJ7nbk — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) August 14, 2024

In a further blow, USHER has now revealed that doctors have advised him to postpone two more concerts. On Thursday evening (August 15), the singer revealed he was forced to cancel additional shows due to an unhealed neck injury.

In a statement posted to social media, USHER revealed he suffered a neck injury during rehearsals, leading to the first cancellation.

“My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

However, USHER had some positive news, assuring ticketholders he’ll have recovered in time to kick off the tour next week.

“The good news is that the doctors are saying that with appropriate rest and treatment, I should be ready to commence the tour in Washington DC on August 20th,” he added. “I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon.”

He also advised fans of the rescheduled State Farm Arena dates. The three postponed shows on August 14, 16 and 17 will now go down on December 9, 10, and 12.