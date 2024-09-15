USHER Explains Impromptu Wedding After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Usher celebrated his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Nevada with an impromptu, surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

Usher’s life took a dramatic turn when he delivered a stunning performance at Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11, before heading to Las Vegas to marry business executive Jennifer Goicoechea.

The 45-year-old R&B; legend transitioned from the grandiose stage to an intimate wedding ceremony.

Reflecting on the rapid sequence of events, Usher shared with the New York Post, “It was an abrupt thing. We decided at the last minute to do it.”

He added, “What was already an amazing moment was peaked by a moment that I will remember forever. I was very happy to not only conclude my time in Las Vegas with (a) residency and then the Super Bowl, but to start on a new journey with my amazing wife.”

Usher expressed the simplicity and joy of the ceremony.

“It’s probably one of the easiest ceremonies that I’ve ever experienced in my life … I (was able to) really enjoy this moment between me and my wife and my children and my intimate and immediate family who was there,” he said.

Previously married to Tameka Foster from 2007 to 2009 and Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018, Usher shares sons Usher “Cinco” V and Naviyd Ely with Foster.

With Goicoechea, he has daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello.

Additionally, he was a stepfather to Foster’s three sons from a prior relationship.

Fans can catch Usher on his “Past Present Future World Tour,” which stretches until May 2025, showcasing the artist’s enduring legacy and drawing power on the road.

Closing a momentous chapter only to open another, Usher’s whirlwind day underscores a blend of professional triumph and personal joy that defines his remarkable journey.