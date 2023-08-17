Usher Names His Hip-Hop GOATs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out who makes the singer/actor’s list of the greatest rappers of all time.

R&B legend Usher Raymond IV is back with a new single. “Boyfriend” arrived with a Ricky Alvarez-directed music video starring Nope actress Keke Palmer.

To promote his latest record, Usher made an appearance on Capital XTRA with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie. One of the radio show hosts asked their guest to name his personal Hip Hop GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

“The Notorious B.I.G. I would also say Eminem. In terms of rapport and in terms of just swag. You put on Biggie’s versus and ‘till this day they still hit as if they were just created today,” answered Usher. “His pocket, his metaphors, his story-telling, just so vivid, and just understanding what the culture is.”

Usher continued, “They haven’t really moved much more from what he was talking about back then, that lets you know that he was way ahead. In terms of one of the fastest and most credible rappers, I’d say Busta Rhymes.”

Throughout his four-decade career, Usher has collaborated with numerous rappers. Some of his biggest hits – such as “Yeah!” with Lil Jon & Ludacris and “Love In This Club” with Young Jeezy – feature Hip Hop talent.

“Boyfriend” became a trending topic on social media thanks to the inclusion of Keke Palmer as the visuals’ leading lady. Palmer made headlines after the father of her newborn chastised her behavior at Usher’s Las Vegas show.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it,” stated Usher about the Keke Palmer/Darius Jackson drama.

The 8-time Grammy winner also added, “Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

Usher fans in Europe will also have the chance to experience the Confessions album creator live in concert. His European residency at La Seine Musicale, Usher: Rendez-vous à Paris, kicks off on September 24. The initial Paris run ends on October 5.