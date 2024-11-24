USHER Reveals Secret Of Youthful Appearance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

USHER says roller skating helps him stay young and honors its deep connection to music and culture.

USHER credits roller skating as his secret to staying fit and maintaining youthful energy.

The Grammy-winning R&B; artist revealed in an interview with People that the activity has played a significant role in his physical health and creativity.

“Skating has always kept me young,” the 46-year-old shared. “And it’s something that I feel is a necessity for youth nowadays. Everybody spends so much time scrolling.”

This month, the “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love” singer took his passion for skating a step further by teaming up with model Liberty Ross to open Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The full-service roller skating venue aims to reignite the love for skating while offering fans a space to gather, exercise, and express themselves.

More than just a workout, USHER highlighted that roller skating doubles as an art form deeply rooted in expression.

“It’s a form of self-care,” USHER explained. “The freedom and expression, I really feel like it’s a language when you get deeper into the cultures of skating for rhythm, period. And people need to understand how fun this really is.”

The superstar, who grew up in the era when roller rinks were integral to Hip-Hop culture, also encouraged fellow musicians to embrace skating.

Reflecting on its historical connection to the music industry, he said, “(Dr.) Dre, Snoop (Dogg), and Pharrell (Williams) getting out here would be crazy. (Hip-Hop group) NWA came up through skaters. A lot of those early Hip-Hop bands could only get space to perform in the roller rinks. I can still remember as a kid performing in rinks. It’s always been the grounds for culture.”

Though he has mastered the art of hitting the rink, USHER joked that his role in holiday celebrations would probably be lighter on cooking.

“I wouldn’t bank on me for your Thanksgiving dinner,” he quipped. “No, no. I might be able to do some mac and cheese and a little banana pudding, but that’s about it.”

