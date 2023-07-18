Usher Puts Quavo’s New Boo On Blast During First Public Date: “You Mind If I Serenade Your Lady?” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Quavo had kept his new gymnast boo under wraps until Usher outed the couple with one of his trademark serenades.

Quavo may regret going public with his new girl at a recent Usher concert after the R&B singer selected his boo to serenade during the show.

Usher has been making headlines recently for his impromptu crooning displays after serenading Keke Palmer earlier this month. The Nope actress went viral after her boyfriend took to Twitter to question her “booty cheeks” exposing outfit while onstage with the singer.

He made the headlines once again after model Winnie Harlow jumped into her boyfriend’s lap to avoid Usher’s advances, while Saweetie maintained a poker face as Usher serenaded her earlier this month.

So Quavo must have thought twice before taking his date to the “Yeah!” hitmaker’s Las Vegas residency. In a video that surfaced online Monday evening (July 17), Quavo is seen sitting next to his new gymnast boo, Erica Fontaine. Back in March, the pair were rumored to be getting close after the Migos rapper split with Saweetie in 2021.

Evidently, Usher didn’t get the memo that their relationship remained under wraps. He approached the couple at the table while making his rounds through the crowd before addressing the Migos rapper directly.

“Now Quavo, I hope you don’t mind if I serenade your boo?” Usher asked while singing “There Goes My Baby.” Although she was enjoying a laugh when Usher approached, Fontaine’s face fell quickly at his request. Quavo remained tight-lipped, opting to take a long sip of his drink. Check out the awkward clip below.