Usher Stars In New Uber Reserve Campaign

See the award-winning singer’s 90-second ad for the ridesharing company.

R&B icon Usher Raymond IV is experiencing a career rejuvenation. That revival is partly due to the buzz surrounding his “My Way – The Las Vegas Residency” at the Park MGM.

Usher also continues to secure brand deals. For example, the My Way album creator stars in the new Uber Reserve campaign from the San Francisco-based ridesharing company.

“Between life as a father of four, rehearsals, and adding even more shows to my Las Vegas residency, I understand the importance of planning ahead to make sure things go ‘My Way,'” states Usher.

The 44-year-old music industry veteran adds, “Using Uber Reserve to book my rides ahead of time gives me one less thing to worry about. It’s the perfect harmony of ‘Usher’ and ‘Uber.'”

Usher will also be in Las Vegas for the Lovers & Friends Festival on May 6. The show’s lineup includes fellow legendary performers Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Christina Aguilera, Boyz II Men, Busta Rhymes, and more.

Throughout his four-decade career, Usher released eight studio LPs as a solo act. The illustrious musical run began with his self-titled album in 1994. Ten years later he dropped Confessions which went on to earn Diamond certification from the RIAA.

Usher is a 27-time Billboard Music Award winner, 8-time Grammy Award winner, 8-time American Music Award winner, 4-time BET Award winner, and 3-time NAACP Image Award winner. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Last year, Usher landed his 52nd entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a feature on “Good Love” by City Girls. The Atlanta-based entertainer has nine No. 1 singles on the Hot 100 and four No. 1 projects on the Billboard 200.