USHER Stunned By Rubi Rose & Friend’s Raunchy Cherry Eating Antics At Miami Show 

Rubi Rose and one of her female friends had USHER lost for words after taking on his cherry-eating challenge at a recent concert.

The R&B singer likes to put on a show at his concerts, engaging with the crowd, particularly his celebrity guests, in unique ways. He regularly went viral for serenading the ladies, a signature move that became a staple of his Las Vegas residency.

His latest crowd-pleaser involves USHER feeding cherries to his chosen female audience members. The prop has become a notable part of his shows and has created some memorable moments.

The latest came at his Past Present Future tour stop in Miami on Monday night (December 16).

USHER was making his way through the audience, cherry in hand, when he spotted Rubi Rose. He made a beeline for the rapper before dangling the cherry over her mouth.

Rubi Rose toyed with the cherry suggestively before pulling her friend in as USHER looked on, speechless.

“When u shy but a real eater,” Rubi Rose wrote alongside a clip of the moment on X (Twitter).

While USHER was keen to feed his cherry to Rubi Rose, he was initially reluctant when T.I. suggested the singer pull his signature move on the rapper’s wife, Tiny Harris.

The couple were in the audience at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last week when USHER passed by with his cup of cherries.

He soon gave in, and T.I. stood by as Tiny and USHER entertained the crowd.