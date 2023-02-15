Usher Teases “GLU” Music Video Starring Lori Harvey

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta-bred icon prepares to drop new visuals.

Usher Raymond IV became a trending topic on social media this week after users debated whether the R&B legend has enough mainstream hits to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

With fifty-two entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Usher likely has the catalog to carry a Super Bowl set. It appears the Atlanta-bred vocalist is looking to add another song to his career Hot 100 total.

This week saw Usher preview an upcoming music video for a track titled “GLU.” A Valentine’s Day post on Instagram included the 44-year-old performer teasing Lori Harvey as the star of the visuals.

Lori Harvey also shared a snippet of “GLU” on her own Instagram page. The 26-year-old model/socialite previously appeared in Teyana Taylor’s “Issues/Hold On” music video in 2019.

Celebrity blogs have kept Lori Harvey in the headlines in recent weeks. Her relationship with Snowfall actor Damson Idris became gossip fodder following Harvey’s breakup with Creed actor Michael B. Jordan.

As far as Usher, the 8-time Grammy winner has not released a solo studio LP since 2016’s Hard II Love. His album discography contains the chart-topping Confessions, Here I Stand, Raymond v. Raymond, and Looking 4 Myself. He also teamed with music producer Zaytoven for the A collaborative project.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified Usher’s Confessions as Diamond (10 million units). In addition, the RCA Records-backed musician has nine Number Ones and eighteen Top 10 records on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Usher will continue to perform at his My Way: The Vegas Residency at the Park MGM in Nevada which launched last year. Fans of the music icon will also have the chance to see him in Vegas as part of the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival in May.