Usher To Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The NFL and Roc Nation announced the big news on Sunday morning (September 23).

The National Football League and Roc Nation have announced Usher as the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show LVIII performer. According to HITS Daily Double, inside sources confirmed the news over the weekend. Chatter surrounding who will take the iconic stage has been swirling for months. Initially, fans thought Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles were slated to perform—but that notion was quickly nixed. Then rumors *NSYNC, Destiny’s Child and Backstreet Boys were reunited for the Big Game, but those have been debunked as well.

The NFL made it official on Sunday morning (September 23) with a tweet that read, “USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW.”

Usher has had an incredible year thus far. His Las Vegas residency, Usher: My Way the Vegas Residency, began last July and was so popular, he needed to add more dates. The final Park MGM shows will be held from November 3 to December 2, while limited tickets remain for Usher’s performances in October.

As for the Super Bowl, the Big Game takes place on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.