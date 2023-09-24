Usher To Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The National Football League and Roc Nation have announced Usher as the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show LVIII performer. According to HITS Daily Double, inside sources confirmed the news over the weekend. Chatter surrounding who will take the iconic stage has been swirling for months. Initially, fans thought Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles were slated to perform—but that notion was quickly nixed. Then rumors *NSYNC, Destiny’s Child and Backstreet Boys were reunited for the Big Game, but those have been debunked as well.
The NFL made it official on Sunday morning (September 23) with a tweet that read, “USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW.”
USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII
See you on February 11 on @NFLonCBS! 🔥@Usher @deionsanders @applemusic @rocnation pic.twitter.com/25irV9fDH1
— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023
Usher has had an incredible year thus far. His Las Vegas residency, Usher: My Way the Vegas Residency, began last July and was so popular, he needed to add more dates. The final Park MGM shows will be held from November 3 to December 2, while limited tickets remain for Usher’s performances in October.
As for the Super Bowl, the Big Game takes place on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.