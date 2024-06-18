USHER’s Morning Routine: Lemon, Ginger & Cayenne Pepper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Usher integrates fasting, meditation, and fitness into his weekly routines, revealing a strong family influence and disciplined preparation for upcoming tours.

USHER spends his Wednesdays more quietly than most, punctuating his life of fame with a ritual steeped in family tradition: fasting.

The 45-year-old singer, in a conversation with WSJ magazine, shared a personal practice that is not rooted in religion but inspired by his grandmother’s habits.

“I fast on Wednesdays. I typically try to start around 11 p.m. the previous day, then go the entire day on Wednesday just drinking water,” USHER said.

Mornings that do welcome food begin with an invigorating blend.

“I like to start the day with a concoction of lemon, ginger, water, and cayenne pepper. I drink it hot,” USHER explained.

Physical movement is a non-negotiable prelude to breakfast, with activities ranging from walking and yoga to simply enjoying the sun.

“I don’t like to eat breakfast before I’ve worked out or done something physical: taking a walk, stretching or doing yoga, sitting in the sun and raising my body’s natural heat levels. Then I eat,” he said.

Meditation also weaves into his daily lifestyle, offering quiet moments of reflection and mental stimulation.

“I try to wake up early enough to have a moment of reflection. Some days, I may grab a book and read to stimulate my mind. I may sit quietly and meditate,” the artist detailed.

Amidst his disciplined routine, Usher also focuses on getting in shape for his upcoming tour, promoting his ninth studio album, Coming Home.

His fitness regime includes specific knee activations, swimming, and minimal weight lifting.

“Normally, my workout regimen starts with either walking or with certain knee activations and reverse walking that I do to really engage my quads, my knees and glutes. Other than that, swimming is a really good thing to get me going and bike riding. Weight lifting, don’t do a lot of that,” USHER noted.

Performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, USHER remarked on the intensity of the experience, calling it the “hardest 15 minutes” of his life.

The singer, who has accumulated eight Grammy awards, continues blending his physical and mental routine with a demanding professional schedule, demonstrating a commitment to personal wellness and entertainment excellence.