Vanilla Ice Didn’t Approve Of Amber Rose Using “Ice Ice Baby” For Pro-Trump Song

Vanilla Ice apparently wasn’t onboard with Amber Rose and MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow’s pro-Donald Trump anthem, “Trump Trump Baby.”

According to TMZ, the “Ice Ice Baby” rapper, who still co-owns the rights to the 1990 mega-hit, didn’t approve of the track being used for GOP purposes. The song also wasn’t cleared by the publishing company that also holds rights to it. Consequently, “Trump Trump Baby” was yanked off YouTube.

Vanilla Ice, real name Robert Van Winkle, reportedly isn’t bothered by the spoof either, noting he’s not concerned with politics. He admits he isn’t voting and never has. He mentioned he’s friends with Trump as well and has been a Florida neighbor of his for years.

“Trump Trump Baby” featured Amber Rose starring alongside Forgiato Blow as an ode to Trump and a takedown of Joe Biden’s presidency.

The single featured lines such as, “Democrat party going to take your freedom/Indictin’ our president ’cause they can’t beat him” and “The media is the enemy of the people/The Democrats and the fakes news always be cheatin’.” Among the song’s refrains are “FJB” (f### Joe Biden) and its euphemism “let’s go Brandon.”

Forgiato Blow is known for his support of Trump and his association with the MAGA movement. Raised in South Florida, he comes from a wealthy background linked to the Auto Trader publishing empire. He began his music career in 2013 but gained significant attention with his pro-Trump song “Silver Spoon” in 2016. His music often addresses cultural and political topics, reflecting his conservative views.

Amber Rose, who spoke at the Republican National Convention earlier this week, has faced significant backlash for endorsing Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. The model and TV personality, known for her advocacy on women’s rights, LGBTQ+ issues and anti-racism, shocked many by posting a photo with Trump and expressing her support for his campaign. The move was particularly surprising given her past criticisms of Trump, where she labeled him an “idiot” and a “sexual predator.”

Fans and critics pointed out the contradiction between Rose’s endorsement and her advocacy work. Trump has been associated with policies and remarks that are seen as harmful to women’s rights and communities of color.

Amber Rose attempted to justify her stance by suggesting that Trump offers more reasonable compromises on certain issues compared to other politicians. However, her arguments have done little to quell the controversy, leading many to question the sincerity of her endorsement and its impact on her credibility as an advocate​.