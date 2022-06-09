Vanilla Ice Wrote “No Parts” Of ‘Ice Ice Baby’ Claims Co-Writer 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Vanilla Ice said he wrote “Ice Ice Baby” as a teen, but Suge Knight made him give up the rights. Mario “Chocolate” Johnson says he’s a liar.

Vanilla Ice is a liar and is trying to take credit for a song he wrote “no parts of,” according to Mario “Chocolate” Johnson.

When Vanilla Ice dropped “Ice Ice Baby” from his 1990 To the Extreme album, it made history as the first rap song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, during a recent episode of The Art Of Dialogue, Mario “Chocolate” Johnson – who Suge Knight credits as the song’s co-writer – said Vanilla Ice is lying.

“Every song I did on that album, he credited himself,” Johnson claimed. “He said he wrote ‘Ice Ice Baby’ at 16. He didn’t write no parts of that song, and he really believed it. So imagine that.”

He added, “People think that we had a problem with ‘Ice Ice Baby.’ We didn’t. ‘Ice Ice Baby’ was already in the can, paperwork done.”

He says the problem came after he was sent to Texas to work with Vanilla Ice on the album. “I did nine songs, and he was supposed to pick five that I was getting paid for, but he ended up putting all nine on the album.”

Johnson then claims Suge Knight never hung the rapper over a balcony, and he’s lying about that too. Check out the clip below.

Vanilla Ice “Lies So Much” He Believes His Own Lies

However, Vanilla Ice disputes this. He claimed Johnson had “nothing to do with that song” and says Suge Knight strongarmed him out of the rights to the song.

“Suge took me out on the balcony, started talking to me personally,” Vanilla Ice stated in a 1999 episode of Behind the Music. “He had me look over the edge, showing me how high I was up there. I needed to wear a diaper that day.”

He added, “I was an ‘investor’ in Death Row Records with no return on my money,” after signing over the rights for $3 or 4 million.