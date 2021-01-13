Verzuz Announces New & Final Date For Ashanti Vs Keyshia Cole Battle

(AllHipHop News)
After two delays, the Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole matchup is finally set to take place next week. Verzuz has announced the final date for the battle of the R&B songstresses.
The music event was originally scheduled for December 11, 2020. Ashanti revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and the showcase was then postponed to January 9.
Last week, Verzuz organizers once again shelved the faceoff due to COVID issues. They eventually settled on Thursday, January 21 as the day fans will get to watch Keyshia and Ashanti go hit-for-hit from remote locations.
“Kicking off the first #VERZUZ of the year with Ashanti and Keyshia Cole. Thank you everyone for being patient with us. We can’t wait for this magical night,” reads a tweet on the verified Verzuz account.
In addition, Ashanti presented the CÎROC 235 Splash cocktail as the signature special drink of this Verzuz session. There is also official NTWRK merchandise for the Keyshia Cole/Ashanti celebration.
