Singers Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild will face off in a special Valentine’s Day edition of Verzuz on February 15th.

Verzuz is kicking off its third season with a Valentine’s Day special.

The series announced a matchup between Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild for its first battle of 2022. The event is scheduled to take place at the Avalon in Hollywood, California on February 15.

“#VERZUZ SEASON 3 let’s go!!” the series unveiled via Instagram. “Anthony Hamilton vs Musiq Soulchild on 2/15 Valentine’s Day Special. This one is for the lovers. Live from @AvalonHollywood.”

Anthony Hamilton vs. Musiq Soulchild is a battle between two acclaimed singer-songwriters and past collaborators. The platinum-selling artists teamed up with Jaheim for a song titled “Struggle No More,” which appeared on the soundtrack for the 2007 film Daddy’s Little Girls.

Like past Verzuz events, the upcoming battle will be available to watch on multiple platforms. Fans can stream the Valentine’s Day special on Facebook, YouTube, Triller, FITE TV and the Verzuz Instagram account.

The show is scheduled to begin with a DJ Battle at 5:30 p.m. PST on the day after Valentine’s Day. Anthony Hamilton vs. Musiq Soulchild will start at 6:30 p.m. PST.

Tickets for the battle are on sale now. General admission is priced at $55. Verzuz is also offering a VIP Lovers and Friends Booth, which costs $700.