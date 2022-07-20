VH1 Renews ‘Caught In The Act: Unfaithful’ With Tami Roman For A Second Season

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A new “investigative series” titled Caught In The Act: Unfaithful debuted on Monday, July 18. VH1 has already picked up the Tami Roman-hosted show for a second season.

The network ordered an additional 20 episodes of the program ahead of its Season 1 premiere. Caught In The Act: Unfaithful is part of VH1’s “Level Up Mondays” lineup.

Caught In The Act follows Tami Roman as she assists suspicious lovers trying to catch their cheating partners in the act. After the investigation, the suspicious lover can either team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush.

.@TamiRoman is on a MISSION! These master manipulators got nothing on this dream team of experts. 🔍



Catch the premiere of #VH1Unfaithful going down TONIGHT at 9/8c only on @VH1! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/UlffP6xUbE — VH1 (@VH1) July 18, 2022

“The fact that Caught In The Act: Unfaithful was renewed without the public ever viewing the first episode is a testament to just how special and needed this show really is,” says Tami Roman, Consulting Producer and host for the series.

The veteran television personality added, “I want to thank VH1 for entrusting me with such an empowering and entertaining series. We all want love but it’s always good to know the truth about who you’re trying to love. This show, if nothing else, will provide us with the insight into what to look for.”

"WHO am EYE to YOU?" If there's ONE thing @TamiRoman's gonna do, it's uncover a CHEATER!



How did y’all like last night's premiere of #VH1Unfaithful!? 🔍 pic.twitter.com/A92AQk70uq — VH1 (@VH1) July 19, 2022

VH1 Is Now Casting For Caught In The Act Season 2

Tami Roman previously starred on reality television shows such as The Real World, Basketball Wives, and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. She has also appeared in scripted programs such as Tales, Truth Be Told, and The Ms. Pat Show.

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Jennifer Aguirre, John Varela, and Executive in Charge of production Liz Kim for VH1 executive producer Caught In The Act: Unfaithful. Lashan Browning and Kim McKoy are Executive Producers for New Group Productions. Tami Roman also serves as consulting producer.

VH1 has begun casting for the second season of Caught In The Act: Unfaithful. Interested candidates can apply by visiting casting.vh1.com/unfaithful.

Suspect your partner is cheating? Let #VH1Unfaithful help.



Casting for Caught In The Act: Unfaithful is underway at https://t.co/MHGBDhn8C7 pic.twitter.com/DCKIR4bAvn — VH1 (@VH1) July 19, 2022