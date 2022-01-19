Vic Mensa Announces He’s Free Following Arrest For Drug Possession

Earlier this week, reports circulated claiming Vic Mensa was arrested on Saturday at Virginia’s Dulles International Airport while re-entering the United States from Ghana.

The Chicago-bred Hip Hop artist was accused of traveling with LSD and psychedelic mushrooms. Authorities charged Vic Mensa (born Victor Kewsi Mensah) with felony narcotics possession.

Customs and Border Protection officers allegedly discovered liquid LSD, psilocybin capsules, psilocybin gummies, and psilocybin mushrooms in Vic Mensa’s luggage. Mensa took to Twitter to announce he is no longer in law enforcement custody.

“Wow what a trip,” tweeted Vic Mensa on Tuesday afternoon. Around 85 minutes later, the Roc Nation rapper returned to the platform to add, “I’m freeeeeee love you all god works in mysterious ways.”

wow what a trip — vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 18, 2022

i'm freeeeeee

love you all

god works in mysterious ways — vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 19, 2022

Vic Mensa has rapped about addiction in his songs. He also denounced drug references in rap music and suggested Hip Hop culture was to blame for the overdose death of Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins.

“You gotta be careful about what you say because kids take what you say for real. They take it as the gospel. So give them something they can use, not s### that’s killing them,” said Vic Mensa in 2019.

Prior to his arrest in Virginia, Vic Mensa documented his journey to Ghana on social media. The “U Mad” emcee posted photos of himself, Chance The Rapper, and African dignitaries. Mensa and Chance also connected with local recording artists like Sarkodie.

i wish i was in accra… pic.twitter.com/F4eiLnldJu — vino valentino (@VicMensa) January 6, 2022