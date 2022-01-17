Vic Mensa Reportedly Arrested For Felony Narcotics Possession

Vic Mensa was taken into custody by U.S. Customs Agents for allegedly being in possession of Psilocybin mushrooms.

Vic Mensa was reportedly arrested while returning to the United States from Ghana.

According to TMZ, U.S. Customs Agents allegedly found Psilocybin mushrooms while searching Vic Mensa at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. He was booked for felony narcotics possession on Saturday (January 15).

Psilocybin mushrooms, also known as shrooms or magic mushrooms, are Schedule I controlled substances under federal law. But these mushrooms have been decriminalized in several cities, including Washington, D.C. The nation’s capital is less than 30 miles away from Dulles International Airport.

Authorities are testing the substance found on Vic Mensa to confirm if it is Psilocybin. The Roc Nation rapper remains in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Vic Mensa, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, was apprehended in the U.S. after spending several weeks in Africa. During his time in Ghana, he and Chance The Rapper met with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

While Vic Mensa was overseas, his first new release of 2022 dropped. Last week, he teamed up with Joey Purp and KAMI for a single titled “Unified.”

The 28-year-old artist’s latest project, I TAPE, was released in March 2021. The seven-track EP featured guest appearances by Chance The Rapper, Wyclef Jean, Tish Hyman and more.