Vic Mensa Raps About Ja Morant’s Gun Incident As Grizzlies Star Breaks Silence Over Scandal 

Vic Mensa also offered prayers for Ja Morant and said the Memphis Grizzlies point guard is too gifted “to go down that path.”

Ja Morant’s recent suspension from the NBA for brandishing a gun on social media has inspired a bar from Vic Mensa.

The Roc Nation artist was asked his thoughts about the suggestion that the NBA player wants to be a rapper. Before sharing his opinion, Vic Mensa laughed and revealed the scandal prompted him to write a bar.

“My mama keep telling me to stop, I can’t/the second time they caught me with that gun, damn, I feel like Ja Morant,” Mensa rapped to TMZ.

After rapping the line, the Chicago artist offered his take on the ordeal.

“I think God blessed Ja Morant, man,” Vic Mensa explained. “I pray that that brother gets it together and he figures it out because he’s too brilliant and so talented. He’s got a gift, he’s got a real gift. So, I don’t want to see him have to go down that path because he’s so good.”

He also said, “I think God blessed him,” before adding, “I’m not gonna say anything to disparage him. There’s enough people doing that.”

On Sunday, (May 14), The Memphis Grizzlies announced Ja Morant was suspended from all league activities for brandishing a gun on Instagram Live for the second time. He was eventually given an eight-game suspension without pay and could face further consequences.

Ja Morant: “I’m committed to continuing to work on myself”

Meanwhile, the point guard broke his silence over the controversy on Tuesday (May 16).

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do,” he said, via ESPN. “My words may not mean much right now, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

In an interview also on Tuesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he and Morant talked “directly about the consequences,” adding that he was “shocked” by Ja Morant’s behavior.

“Frankly most of our conversation was about how incredibly serious the first incident was of waving a firearm on social media. The consequences there — an eight-game suspension was pretty serious. And something that he, at least to me, seemed to take incredibly seriously in that time,” Silver explained during an ESPN interview.

He added, “Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video.”