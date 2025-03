Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Vic Mensa revealed an intense run-in with the Italian mob helped convince him to finally quit drinking during a candid social media post on Sunday (March 23).

The Chicago native recounted the chaotic evening, which began on his tour bus after he’d already consumed alcohol. Mensa said he arrived drunk at a friend’s DJ performance, only to find his friend caught up in a heated confrontation.

“I’m a nut, so I already had the bottle of Ace of Spades in my hand. Boom, I crashed his ass,” Vic recalled. “Immediately, this s### turned into a melee. I told you, I only got one friend in the building. Now this s### not going well. I’m getting punched up, down like a cartoon, fists in a cloud.”

The situation quickly escalated, leaving Mensa outnumbered.

“I’m getting wrestled by eight n##### at one time, no Diddy. Next thing I know, I, too, am getting choked out of the club. I’m dolo in the alley. I see a black Suburban truck. I’m thinking this s### a fairy tale. I’m thinking this m########### is sent by God to save me. This not my car at all. I try to open the door, the n#### locked the door on me,” Mensa said.

The rapper later revealed he had to fork out $10,000 to ensure his safety for his performance the following night.

He explained the incident was one of the key reasons he decided to quit alcohol altogether.

Mensa has been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, regularly sharing his experiences on his social media platforms.

Vic Mensa Talks Sobriety

In a separate Instagram video, Mensa disclosed he attended his second Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on March 20, 2025, marking nearly four years of sobriety.

During the AA session, Mensa said he realized his substance abuse issues were rooted in “a lifetime of depression.”

Ultimately, Mensa found relief through mindfulness practices, stating: “Meditation is like my medication.”

Meanwhile, alongside his sobriety update, Mensa recently released his own spin on Doechii’s “Anxiety” freestyle. Check it out below.