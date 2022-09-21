Vic Mensa Talks Launching 93 Boyz Cannabis Company

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Midwesterner also gives back to his hometown.

Chicago-bred rapper Victor “Vic Mensa” Mensah is the head of a new equity-focused cannabis brand called 93 Boyz. According to Mensa, 93 Boyz is the first Black-owned marijuana company in the state of Illinois.

The 29-year-old Roc Nation recording artist also visited a BP gas station in his hometown near his mother’s house. Vic Mensa and 93 Boyz surprised local residents with a five-figure donation of free gasoline.

“To celebrate the launch of 93 Boyz, the first Black cannabis brand in Chicago, we went to the gas station on the block where I grew up and gave away $10,000 of free gas,” said Mensa. “At a time when many people are struggling to fill their tank, it felt good to be able to help the community in a real way.”

Vic Mensa’s mission for 93 Boyz involves reinvestment in communities and individuals that have been disproportionately affected by outdated laws associated with cannabis consumption. The brand also entered into a partnership with Books Before Bars, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing books to underserved Illinois prison libraries.

Vic Mensa Wants 93 Boyz To Change The Narrative About The Weed Industry

“Selling weed was my first hustle. It taught me work ethic, entrepreneurship, and funded all of my first music projects,” stated Mensa. “As someone with a lifelong experience of anxiety and depression, it’s amazing to be able to help people facing those and other issues while working with something I love.”

The Autobiography album creator added, “The war on drugs has had a devastating impact on my community, and yet our representation in the cannabis industry is less than 2%. 93 Boyz is changing that narrative while combining high quality, tastemaker weed with socially conscious initiatives.”

In addition to being a businessman, Vic Mensa also released numerous music projects. His 2013 mixtape, Innanetape, helped the rhymer earn a place on the 2014 XXL Freshman Class cover. Mensa also scored a Best Rap Song nomination (“All Day”) at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.