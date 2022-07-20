Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Announce Black Star Line Festival In Ghana

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chicago-bred emcees Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa will take their talents to Africa. The SaveMoney collective members will present the Black Star Line Festival in Accra, Ghana. They made the announcement at Free The Youth’s flagship location.

The forthcoming Black Star Line Festival is set to go down in the historic Black Star Square on January 6, 2023. Black Star Square is a monument to Ghanaians gaining independence from the United Kingdom in 1957.

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa traveled to the African continent several times this year. The “Wraith” collaborators even met Ghanian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and local artist Amaoka Boafo.

NEXT STOP GHANA 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/LkMdJph0Ix — vino valentino (@VicMensa) July 12, 2022

“When Vic and I started our careers and started touring, we did shows all over the US. Eventually, we started touring in Europe, we did shows in Asia, South America, Central America, but we never had a chance to play our music for the people who support us the most,” said Chance.

The Grammy winner continued, “When we came here and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need for the connection became apparent to us. We need a music festival bringing major artists to Ghana. This is what we’re working to create.”

Marcus Garvey Inspired The Black Star Line Festival’s Name

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa named the Black Star Line Festival after Marcus Garvey’s Black Star Line company. The shipping line connected America, the Caribbean, and Africa from 1919 to 1922. The Ghanian government later launched a fleet of the same name.

In 2022, Chance The Rapper released “Child of God,” “A Bar About A Bar” and “The Highs & The Lows.” The 29-year-old Midwesterner’s Star Line Gallery project will come out later this year. Chance’s 2016 mixtape, Coloring Book, won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Vic Mensa dropped the Vino Valentino EP in February. The Roc Nation recording artist teamed with Chance The Rapper and Wyclef Jean for 2021’s “Shelter” single off his I Tape EP. Mensa’s catalog also includes the Innanetape mixtape and The Autobiography album.

Black Star Line Festival

An appreciation of us

In the order of Marcus Garvey & Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Jan 6 @ Black Star Square

WE’LL SEE US THERE

🇬🇭🇧🇸🇬🇳🇯🇲🇳🇬🇹🇬🇹🇹🇧🇫🇸🇳🇺🇸🇧🇯🇨🇮🇹🇩🇨🇩🇨🇬🇪🇬🇰🇪🇩🇴🇿🇲🇿🇦🇷🇼🇪🇹🇪🇷🇿🇼🇲🇿🇦🇴🇱🇷🇱🇾🇩🇿🇹🇿🇲🇼🇧🇷🇩🇲🇦🇼🇧🇿🇨🇺🇬🇧🇫🇷🇧🇧🇭🇹🇨🇦🇬🇩 pic.twitter.com/f31mmLhOF1 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 19, 2022