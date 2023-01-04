Vic Mensa To Help Provide Clean Drinking Water To Communities In Ghana

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The American rapper wants to give back to his father’s home country.

Vic Mensa (born Victor Kwesi Mensah) seems to be fully embracing his Ghanaian heritage. The Chicago-born recording artist is currently in the African nation for the Black Star Line Summit.

According to TMZ, Vic Mensa plans to help bring clean water to people in Ghana. Mensa reportedly partnered with his Ghanaian father for the philanthropic effort that costs around $45,000 per borehole.

“We’re building 3 boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built,” Vic Mensa told the celebrity news outlet.

He added, “The other locations are a nearby community called Effiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region, Amedzofe. Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant waterborne diseases.”

Vic Mensa & Fellow Chicago Native Chance The Rapper Present The Black Star Line Festival

In 2022, SaveMoney collective members Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper announced the Black Star Line Festival. The Marcus Garvey-inspired cultural event is set for January 6 in Accra, Ghana’s Black Star Square.

“When Vic and I started our careers and started touring, we did shows all over the US. Eventually, we started touring in Europe, we did shows in Asia, South America, Central America, but we never had a chance to play our music for the people who support us the most,” said Chance The Rapper last July.

Chance also stated, “When we came here and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need for the connection became apparent to us. We need a music festival bringing major artists to Ghana. This is what we’re working to create.”

The Black Star Line Summit, powered by Revolt, hosted a Pan-African Conference on January 3. Panelists included Vic Mensa, Chance The Rapper, spoken word poet J. Ivy, filmmakers Coodie & Chike, architect David Adjaye, Ghanaian politician Samia Nkrumah, and more.