Victor Oladipo Drops Afrobeats Album ‘Tunde’

The Miami Heat player is back with his latest body of work.

Two-time NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo released a new album titled Tunde on February 17. Oladipo collaborated with Grammy-nominated producer Harmony “H-Money” Samuels for the project.

Tunde is Oladipo’s debut in the Afrobeats genre. The Miami Heat guard dropped “Exercise” featuring Nigerian singer/songwriter Nonso Amadi as a single from the 7-track effort.

“I decided to do an Afrobeats album to give back to my culture, which has made me who I am and given me the strength to get through many storms,” explains Victor Oladipo.

He continues, “I felt like doing an Afro album would show my love and appreciation for my culture and my people. The love and appreciation they show and have shown me, I want them to receive that through this album.”

“TUNDE”

My New Album Out Now! 🇳🇬🔥🙏🏿. Go Check It Out Asap! On all music platforms! pic.twitter.com/of19JhVXU5 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) February 17, 2023

Victor Oladipo grew up in Maryland, but his parents are Nigerian immigrants. Afrobeats emerged from West African nations before becoming an international sensation thanks to acts such as Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Tems.

Tunde follows Oladipo’s previous R&B bodies of work Songs for You in 2017 and V.O. in 2018. Songs for You included contributions by Eric Bellinger and 2 Chainz. V.O. featured Bellinger, Tory Lanez, PnB Rock, and Trey Songz.

The Orlando Magic drafted Victor Oladipo in 2013. He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Indiana Pacers, and the Houston Rockets before joining the Heat in 2021. Oladipo was named 2018’s NBA Most Improved Player.