Victoria’s Secret Karen ADMITS She Had Tantrum Because She Didn’t Want to Lose Her Job

The Millburn Police Department’s mission statement says that it strives for professionalism and treating people with respect and dignity, but sided with a delirious white woman after she attacked a Black woman in the mall.

They are calling her the “Get Her Away From Me” Karen, but her real name is Abigail Elphick. She’s the millennial white woman who savagely attacked a Muslim Nigerian woman while she was shopping in Victoria’s Secret at the Short Hills Mall in South Jersey for a pair of “free panties.”

A viral video posted by Ijeoma Ukenta, a Black woman, shows Elphick charging at her with her hand open as if to strike. The clip shows very quickly that she chooses violence until she sees that her victim was filming her on her cell phone. Almost immediately, she started crying victim, demanding that she not be placed on tape.

This woman screeched. She pushed out those dangerous white woman tears to get sympathy from other white people and then she chased Ukenta around the store as if she were going to hit her.

Perhaps, she didn’t want her caucasity to be on full Annie Cooper display and those allow the people that she works at her job, lives near in her neighborhood or her Black friends that she went to school with to know exactly who she is.

A bigoted liar, drama queen and loopty loop.

At one point, Elphick acts as though she faints after claiming she was having a mental breakdown and within minutes of laying still on the ground (at least that is what the video shows) she starts shaking and screaming as if she is a toddler not getting her way. What in the Scarlett O’Hara is going on?

Many wonder why Ukenta continued to tape the entirety of the exchange, but those who are melantated know that this was the only way that she would prove her innocence over the blonde damsel in fake distress.

The video further shows that despite the victim asking for law enforcement, the only support came for the aggressor. It also documents the disregard, disrespect and dismissive way the Millburn police treated her in the store and at their station —even after Elphick admits she was wrong but didn’t want anyone to see her behavior and she be socially and professionally punished.

Well, here is what the victim said:

“So, I see everyone asking me for an update. I am at the police station. I have the police report, which is somewhat true, but really, really long. I’m happy I did record because even the officers stated that I only showed him the video of her laying on the floor when I showed him“

“Mind you, they took her statement first because, of course, she called the police. And she completely lied. She’s trying to say I started videotaping her causing her to have a panic attack, at which time she followed me to try to get me to stop recording.”

“So, I’m filing the complaint against the two officers that responded. I didn’t feel protected. I’m also filing a complaint against the mall security. Victoria’s Secret, in my opinion … like what do we expect them? Grab this woman? The manager even sent somebody to walk down to get security because they were taking too long. So , I don’t really have any issues with them … not as of yet. Now if they give us problems getting the video, then we’ll talk about that. That’ll be another story.”

Ukenta also read directly from one of the officers report. It read:

“I spoke with ‘miss crazy lady’ and advised her that I spoke to the store employee and that they corresponded that what Miss Ukenta had said happened.”

“Miss Elphick seemed to acknowledge that she was wrong, saying she was concerned about losing her job and apartment if the video posted online. She was having a panic attack about the videotaping. I advised her that Miss Ukenta has a right to videotape. I asked her several times if she was alright and if she needed an ambulance. And she declined repeatedly. She kept expressing her concern about her job and apartment. She finally stated that she was going home, and I asked if she would be OK to drive and she says she was. At this time, Ms. Elphick left the mall voluntarily with mall security.”

This part of the police report shows some deception. As the public already saw the tape, a tape the officer did not see recording, his statement differs from what actually happened. The viewers saw him instruct her to share the video via email but did not easily explain any procedure. It also mentioned P.O. Ford, who we see in the video was not at all trying to help Ukenta.

The last part of the video shows her requesting to file a complaint against the responding police and saw another police officer give her the run-around.

This story is developing … and we are anxious to see what the local politicians will say, if anything will be done to those law enforcement officers who responded and also if Ukenta ever got her panties.

Until then, please consider contributing to Ukenta’s GoFundMe.

