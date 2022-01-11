Video Of Meek Mill Talking About Eating Ass Goes Viral

It is not strange for Meek Mill to cause a lot of commotion on social media. The Philadelphia-raised rapper is known to garner online attention for sharing his thoughts about various subjects.

While Meek Mill insisted on taking a break from social media last November, he continues to be the topic of conversation in 2022. This week saw the Expensive Pain album creator go viral for a video of him discussing oral pleasure.

Over on the @supadupahumble Instagram page, Meek Mill was asked if he is a “professional ass eater.” Rather than dodging the question, the 34-year-old Roc Nation representative provided an answer.

“Nah, not yet. I need more work. I ain’t doing it a lot of time,” stated Meek Mill in the “Dirty Street Confessions” clip. “From 1 to 10? Six… I got taught how to eat ass by a Philly girl.”

Meek Mill gave his opinion on how ass tastes as well. He offered, “Unseasoned lamb chops… It depends on what type of ass it is.” The Dream Chasers Records leader also talked about other sex acts he likes to do in bed.

Expensive Pain arrived on DSPs back in October. Meek Mill recently teased the release of a new mixtape. Apparently, fans will only be able to consume the project using Ethereum cryptocurrency.

“You gone need [an] eTh address to hear this new mixtape… google how to get one asap! Now I can really rap,” tweeted Meek Mill on January 9. The next day he added, “Blockchain release coming [soon]…”

