VIDEO: Rapper Feezy Lebron Threatened By Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies, ‘I Am Gonna Shoot You’

Rapper captured the officers threatening to “put one straight to the chest,” allegedly for smoking weed.

Two Los Angeles deputies are being investigated for their inappropriate actions with a local celebrity. The Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department has now released the bodycam footage of them pulling their guns out on rapper Feezy Lebron. The rapper released his own audio with the officer talking crazy.

Deputies approached the rapper while he was sitting in his BMW sedan on Christmas Eve around 5:45 p.m. it was parked in a parking lot on the 14900 block of Crenshaw Blvd. around 5:45 p.m. Though the video shows the officers approaching him with their firearms drawn, it remains clear why he was considered a suspect.

The officers walk up and tell him to get out and with his pepper spray out, saying, “I’m just going to spray you.”

What can be heard on the camera is Feezy Lebron asking them after he is placed under arrest, “Get out for what?”

The bodycam footage also captured an officer saying to the man after he had been handcuffed, “Unfortunately for you, you shouldn’t smoke so much weed in your car. Then we wouldn’t have to search you.”

“I didn’t smoke no weed in my … car, and it’s not illegal,” the man replied.

Feezy actually recorded the incident in real time with him saying, you take off in this car I am gonna shoot you. I’m gonna make it super easy on you. You put this car in drive and I’m gonna put one straight to the chest.”

This is the caption he posted, “Let’s get this guy’s face out there before he gets a chance to MURDER a young blacc male sittin in his PARKED car ..Unarmed …approached my car for no reason ..didn’t know I was still on LIVE…remember they jus want a reason to KILL you🤞🏿.. this is the norm (their names & badge numbers officer #1 Justin Sabatine 623021 ..Officer #2 Jacob Ruiz 663350 South LA Sheriffs Station).”

Feezy Lebron was detained and cited for missing a license plate.

Now, a probe into the officers has started.

On Friday, Jan. 6, the LASD released a statement regarding the “actions and language” of the two officers.

“While the department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff Luna has made it clear that he expects department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect, and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable. In the interest of transparency with our community, the Sheriff’s Department is releasing body-worn camera video from the incident,” the statement said.