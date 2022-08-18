Video Release Shows Rapper Stitches Apparently Inebriated After Cocaine Bust

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Stitches thought he saw four people breaking into his business, but he was one who ended up being arrested. Read more!

Rapper Stitches was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 3rd and police released bodycam showing the ordeal, shedding light on what happened leading up to the 27-year-old’s detainment.

Apparently, Stitches, whose real name is Phillip Katsabanis, was intoxicated and was arrested by the Bay Harbor Islands Police on charges of felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm.

In the video, Stitches is telling the officers he was the one that called them after the thought he saw four people in his place that should not have been there.

“I don’t have a problem with nobody, bro,” Stitches said.

“It’s expensive equipment, you know. So I prepared my head expecting that because it’s happened to other studios,” the rapper, who seemed to be drunk, said. “And the ones that I actually (unintelligible) because we didn’t have our kids today, so I wanted to watch movies or whatever. Just bought a house yesterday.”

“What is it, you bought a house yesterday?” the officer answers.

The “I Need Rehab” artist responded, “Yeah, Naples bro.”

“Honestly really scared because, bro, I’m outnumbered,” Stitches continued. “There’s no fight, you know. I don’t have problems with nobody, officer.”

The cop on the bodycam says, “I don’t have any indication or anything. Luckily, it looks like nobody got hurt. You guys are okay, you know.”

Stitches then asks if he was permitted to defend his own business, and the officer told him, “Of course, your business, your home, yourself.”

But nothing was found … except the cocaine, the drug which seems to always be in his songs and the reason why he was taken into custody.

Stitches has since been released from jail.